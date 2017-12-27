Washington Kids in Transition asking for help to shelter families from the cold

The biggest current challenge for Washington Kids in Transition, which helps families in need in the Edmonds School District? “The cold weather.”

“We do everything we can to work with cold weather shelters, car parks and federal agencies to find safe housing for our families,” the organization noted in an email sent Tuesday. “But for the medically fragile families and our domestic violence moms, this is not always an option.”

Sometimes, families need a warm motel room, even if it is for a short while,” the email said. “Motel rooms are expensive, but in some cases, it is a necessity.”

Washington Kids in Transition asks that you consider an end-of-the-year donation to help with winter programs, emergency closets and the after-school food program. Donations can be made online via Paypal or the Facebook page or you can mail your donation to:

Washington Kids in Transition

3204 N.E. 198th Place

Lake Forest Park, WA 98155