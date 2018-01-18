Washington state, Edmonds School District remain leaders for National Board Certified teachers

Washington state and Edmonds School District continue to be leaders in increasing its number of National Board Certified teachers. An additional 24 Edmonds School District teachers were certified in 2017.

The National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS) show that Washington has the most new National Board Certified teachers of any state with 1,434. The total number of 10,135 NBCTs is third in the country overall.

District teachers certified in 2017: