Washington State Patrol targeting left lane ‘campers’ June 20-22

The Washington State Patrol June 20-22 will be conducting a statewide focus on drivers who “camp” in the left lane.

State law requires all vehicles to keep right except when passing on multiple lane roadways. Left lane “campers” are drivers who remain in the passing lane (left lane) for long periods of time without passing.

The WSP targets left lane violators to educate them on the consequences of “camping” in the left lane. Left lane camping can lead to road rage, aggressive driving, traffic congestion, and collisions. If you’re caught camping in the left lane it could result in a $136 ticket. The WSP contacted 16,453 left lane violators last year.

“The WSP would like to remind everyone to save their camping for the wilderness and not the left lane,” the state patrol said in an announcement.