Watch this video to help PAWS win $25,000 grant from Starbucks

PAWS, a local animal rescue based in Lynnwood, could potentially win a $25,000 Upstanders grant from Starbucks if enough people watch, “like” and share an informational video about the organization.

Each time an organization’s video is watched, “liked” or shared on social media gives them a point.

To watch the video, click here. To learn more about the Starbucks Upstanders challenge and to see the Upstanders leaderboard, click here.

Organizations from across the country are competing for the grant.