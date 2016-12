This story was updated at 1 p.m. with additional details.

A water main broke in the area of 195th Street Southwest and 66th Avenue West in Lynnwood on Thursday morning.

Public Works employees are on the scene to fix the water main. City Spokeswoman Tami Hertzler said the main broke because of the age of the pipes and because of recent weather conditions.

Water could be off in the area for several hours while crews repair the line.