Wayne P. Nieman, founder of Nieman Glass Cleaning

In loving memory of Wayne Paul Nieman. Wayne passed away January 5, 2018, at 68 years of age. He was born to the late Robert L. Nieman and Nellie Howell, October 24, 1949, in Helena, Montana. He was married to the love of his life, Doris Herwander, for 42 years.

As a young adult, Wayne worked for his family’s two restaurants, By’s and Harmon’s. Later on, he decided to establish his own business, Nieman Glass Cleaning, and continued to operate the business until his passing. Wayne’s son, Robert Nieman, who worked closely with his father, will take over the family business.

Wayne loved camping, racing cars, and generally being mischievous. He was an avid fisherman and he spent many a day fishing with his cousin and long-time friend, Gary Nieman.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Doris Nieman; his three children, Trisha Smith, Jeannie Nieman, and Robert Nieman; and his grandchildren, Peyton and Parker Nieman.

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 27, 2018, from 2:00pm – 5:00pm at the Waltz Building in Snohomish, 116 Avenue B, Snohomish, WA 98290. No flowers or gifts, please.