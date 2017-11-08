Wednesday election update: Little change from initial Tuesday results

Wednesday’s election update shows little change from Tuesday’s initial election results for Lynnwood mayor and city council positions.
Updated results were released by Snohomish County Elections at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
Incumbent Mayor Nicola Smith continues to lead challenger George Hurst, though Hurst narrowed the gap by 1 percent. Smith is now at 59.47 percent while Hurst is at 40.40 percent of votes.
|City of Lynnwood Mayor
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|126
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|George Hurst
|1,498
|40.40%
|Nicola Smith
|2,205
|59.47%
|Write-In (if any)
|5
|0.13%
|Total
|3,708
|100.00%
City Council candidates that were leading Tuesday held their leads on Wednesday. Christine Frizzell is ahead of Van AuBuchon for Position 1 with 53.93 percent of the vote. Incumbent Ian Cotton holds 52.05 percent of the vote in his race for Position 2 against challenger Shanon Tysland. Incumbent Ruth Ross maintains her lead with 53.49 percent of the vote against challenger Rosamaria Graziani, who has 46.26 percent of the vote.
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 1
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|193
|Over Votes
|3
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Christine Frizzell
|1,962
|53.93%
|Van AuBuchon
|1,667
|45.82%
|Write-In (if any)
|9
|0.25%
|Total
|3,638
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 2
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|216
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ian Cotton
|1,883
|52.05%
|Shanon Tysland
|1,725
|47.68%
|Write-In (if any)
|10
|0.28%
|Total
|3,618
|100.00%
|City of Lynnwood Council Position 3
|33/33 100.00%
|Under Votes
|241
|Over Votes
|0
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Rosamaria Graziani
|1,662
|46.26%
|Ruth Ross
|1,922
|53.49%
|Write-In (if any)
|9
|0.25%
|Total
|3,593
|100.00%
And the status of races for the Edmonds School District Board of Directors also remained unchanged following Tuesday’s results, with long-time incumbent Ann McMurray leading challenger Mitchell Below for District 2 and Deborah Kilgore ahead of Cathy Baylor for District 4.
|Edmonds School District 15 Director District 2
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2573
|Over Votes
|5
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Ann McMurray
|9,784
|55.69%
|Mitchell Below
|7,734
|44.02%
|Write-In (if any)
|51
|0.29%
|Total
|17,569
|100.00%
| Edmonds School District 15 Director District 4
|169/169 100.00%
|Under Votes
|2560
|Over Votes
|10
|Vote Count
|Percent
|Deborah Kilgore
|10,362
|58.95%
|Cathy Baylor
|7,140
|40.62%
|Write-In (if any)
|75
|0.43%
|Total
|17,577
|100.00%
Finally, in the tightly contested Snohomish County Fire District 1 race, incumbent David Chan closed the gap against challenger Michael Ellis, trailing by just three votes in Wednesday’s vote count. Ellis had a 103-vote lead over Chan on Tuesday.
|Fire District 1 Commissioner Position 3
|136/136 100.00%
|Under Votes
|1110
|Over Votes
|1
|Vote Count
|Percent
|David F. Chan
|5,750
|49.83%
|Michael Ellis
|5,753
|49.85%
|Write-In (if any)
|37
|0.32%
|Total
|11,540
|100.00%
The next set of results will be released at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9