Where and when to watch Mavs, Royals compete in state contests this week

It’s championship week for high school spring sports and a number of Meadowdale Mavericks and Lynnwood Royals are in the hunt for state titles. Here’s a fans’ guide on where and when to watch the Mavs and the Royals all around Washington state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Prep Tennis: Meadowdale at 2018 WIAA 3A Tennis Tournament, May 25-26

What: Djelli Berisha / Ryan Johnson vs. Henry Johnson / George Johnson (Mt. Spokane) in 3A boys doubles’ first round match

When: Friday, May 25, 8:30 a.m.

Where: Kamiakin High School, 600 N. Arthur Street, Kennewick

Tickets: Free

Notes: The Mavs’ Berisha and Johnson are in the 16-team double-elimination 3A boys doubles’ competition taking place at Kamiakin High School. The pair will play at least two matches on Friday, then – if not eliminated – return for more matches on Saturday. The 3A boys doubles’ title match would be played at approximately noon on Saturday at the Tri-City Court Club, 1350 N. Grant Street in Kennewick

3A Boys Doubles’ Bracket: http://wiaa.com/ardisplay.aspx?ID=1769

Prep Track: Lynnwood, Meadowdale at 2018 WIAA 2A/3A/4A Track Championships, May 24-26

What: Three Royals and one Maverick in 3A state track & field competition

When: Events begin on Thursday, May 24, 3 p.m.

Where: Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 S. 74th Street, Tacoma

Tickets: Thursday – $6 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $8 for seniors age 62 and older

Friday/Saturday – $10 for adults; $8 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $8 for seniors age 62 and older

All three days – $24 for adults; $19 for children ages 5-11 and students age 12 and older with a valid school ASB card; $19 for seniors age 62 and older

Notes: Royals, Mavs competition schedule:

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood) in the 3A boys 110 meter hurdles, Thursday at 4 p.m. (prelims); Friday at 4:45 p.m. (finals, if qualified)

Raymond Free (Meadowdale) in the 3A boys triple jump, Thursday at 5:35 p.m.

David Savenkov (Lynnwood) in the 3A boys 400 meters, Friday at 3:30 p.m. (prelims); Saturday at 2:20 p.m. (finals, if qualified)

Jerry Pham (Lynnwood) in the 3A boys long jump, Saturday at 10:35 p.m.

Connor Bjornson (Lynnwood) in the 3A boys javelin, Saturday at 2:35 p.m.

–By Doug Petrowski