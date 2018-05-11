Wine tasting event in Edmonds May 20

Looking for a last-minute Mother’s Day gift? How about tickets to a new Edmonds Chamber of Commerce event, “Decant Edmonds: a festival of fine wine” at the Edmonds Center for the Arts from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 20.

Attendees will be treated with multiple selections from 12 wineries, two breweries, a cider producer and a distillery. In addition, there will be live music and light appetizers throughout the location.

Confirmed participants are Barrage Cellars, Mark Ryan Winery, Guardian Cellars, Newsprint Wines, Cloudlift Cellars, Nota Bene Cellars, Castillo De Felciana Winery, J. Bookwalter Winery, CAVU Cellars, Upland Estates, Tertulia Cellars, JM Cellars, Salish Sea Brewing, Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew, Core Hero Hard Cider, Scratch Distillery, Glass Vodka.

The event is also sponsored by the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., which is providing the location. Proceeds from this event help support community celebrations produced by the Edmonds Chamber, including An Edmonds Kind of 4th, Classic Car Show, Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Tickets are $40 per person; VIP Tickets are $55 per person (early entry at 4 p.m., includes welcome bag and more). Purchase tickets at www.edmondscenterforthearts.org, call 425-275-9595 or visit the ECA box office at 410 4th Ave. N.