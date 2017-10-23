Work at Logan Park continues, Grand Opening expected in late November

1 of 2

A $200,000 renovation of Logan Park near Lynnwood and Brier is nearing completion with Snohomish County officials hoping to formally open the park’s new play area in late November.

“The project completion is anticipated to be mid-November, weather permitting, with a grand re-opening on November 28,” said Thomas Hartzell , Snohomish County Parks and Recreation Senior Park Planner.

The five-acre park at 1411 Logan Road consists of a ballfield, a paved walking/jogging path, parking lot and a two-section play area; the play area intended for ages five through twelve is getting renovated with a new play structure, a separate slide, large climbing boulders, a rubber tile surfacing, and a sand-play “pond” and “creek.”

The new elements added to the park replace a decades-old wooden play structure and worn wood fiber surfacing.

County officials had hoped to complete the Logan Park renovation by the end of October, but announced earlier this month the project would be delayed.

“The fall-safety surfacing going into this playground is a rubber tile that has an installation process that is somewhat weather/temperature sensitive,” Hartzell explained.

The $200,000 price tag for the project is being paid for with various county funds and is primarily for the play structures and landscaping materials. Snohomish County Parks maintenance crews have been used to remove the old play structure and are doing the landscape portion of the installation work; a contractor is installing the new “Fire Tower Lookout” play structure.

–By Doug Petrowski