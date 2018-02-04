Workforce Snohomish seeks new local board members

Workforce Snohomish announced that they will be recruiting new board members to help lead their efforts to train and place workers in Snohomish County. Workforce Snohomish is currently seeking board members representing the business community from the following industries:

Manufacturing/Aerospace

Clean Tech/Energy & Sustainability

Technology

Trade/Business Development/Retail

Arts/Film/Culture

Being a board member for Workforce Snohomish not only allows local leaders to contribute to the economic vitality of the region but also provides a strategic perspective on job training and workforce development, one of the most important tools for economic development.

“Board members for Workforce Snohomish play an important role in keeping our economy dynamic and responsive,” said Erin Monroe, President and CEOP of Workforce Snohomish. “These leaders will provide critical perspectives on their industry and workforce needs. Their strategic guidance will ensure Workforce Snohomish is ready for the opportunities and challenges of the next few years. We encourage business leaders to be part of this effort to prepare for a more adaptive and innovative workforce.”

Workforce Snohomish Board Members will have the opportunity to:

Take a leadership role in forging a strong and vital partnership between business and the Workforce development community, resulting in an entrepreneurial, market-driven, accountable, and exceptional workforce investment system.

Contribute specific industry expertise and perspectives on evolving industry needs that are critical to aligning our workforce with the jobs of the 21st Century.

Establish and promote workforce development policies that improve the social and economic life of our community.

Forge collaborations between businesses, local elected officials, government, and local groups to create greater economic resilience for the community and its citizens.

Promote the Council and workforce initiatives through collaboration and relationship-building with other businesses, organizations, and groups.

Create and oversee a three-year strategic plan.

Leaders from both large (over 50 employees) and small businesses are welcome to apply. Applicants must hold a Senior-Level Management position at their organization and participate in five Board meetings (third Tuesday 7:30-9 a.m.) plus at least one Board Committee (Executive, Strategic Oversight, Workforce Solutions, Access & Inclusion or Finance/Audit).

For more information, please contact Erin Monroe, President/CEO at erin.monroe@workforcesnohomish.org and visit www.workforcesnohomish.org/company/board.