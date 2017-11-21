WSP to deploy Mobile Impaired Driving Unit to kick off holiday DUI emphasis patrols

The Impaired Driving Section of the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is deploying the Mobile Impaired Driving Unit (MIDU) this Wednesday, Nov. 22 through Saturday, Nov. 25. This deployment is in support of the WSP’s DUI emphasis kicking off the holiday season.

The MIDU is a self-contained 36 foot motor home that has been retrofitted as a mobile DUI processing center and incident command post. The MIDU is equipped with three breath testing instruments, two temporary holding cells, three computer work stations, an incident command computer terminal, a dispatcher console with wireless access to WSP dispatch centers and a microwave downlink tower for real time broadcasts from WSP aircraft. It is described as a full service police station on wheels.

WSP wants to stress having a plan this time of year with all of the holiday parties and celebrations that will be taking place. Additional troopers and other law enforcement agencies will be out on the roads. Do not drive impaired, be safe and enjoy this holiday season.