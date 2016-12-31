WSU socks sold at Bartell Drugs recalled for ‘Go Dawgs’ slogan

Bartell Drugs has issued a recall for team socks sold before Christmas.

The “ugly college socks” are supposed to show the wearer’s love of the Washington State University Cougars — but an embroidery error left the socks with “Go Dawgs” printed on the inside cuff.

At least some, but possibly all of the socks were affected by the defect. The socks were made by Strideline.

Our online news partner The Seattle Times reports the socks were made specifically to be sold at Bartell Drugs stores. They sold for about $18 a pair. Approximately 245 pairs of the socks were sold.

Customers with an affected pair may return them to Bartell Drugs regardless of the wear condition of the socks for a full refund.

Bartell Drugs has several stores nearby, including one in Edmonds, one in Mountlake Terrace, one in Shoreline and two in Lynnwood. Click here for a full list of Bartell Drugs locations.