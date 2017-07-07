Youth art by Kevin Fann and Nicole Yang on display at Lynnwood Rec Center

Two young artists from Bellevue are featured in the Lynnwood Recreation Center’s art exhibit this month.

Kevin Fann, 12, has been practicing art for five years.

“When I do art, I feel like the art world has no limit and I can draw and paint anything I want,” he said.

He won the grand prize for the 2014 QFC holiday shopping bag contest and his work was selected for display in the 17th Kenmore Art show at Bastyr University during the summer of 2015.

Fann will donate all sales to a local non-profit arts organization.

Nicole Yang, who is in 8th grade, started drawing when she was 8 years old.

“All of these pieces of art are from the inspiration of the things I love and am surrounded with everyday,” she said. “Each of them show different emotions at different times and what my feelings are.”

Work by the two artists will be on display until Aug. 5. The Lynnwood Recreation Center is located at 18900 44th Ave. W. Hours are: Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Sunday 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.