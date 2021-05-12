10 district students selected for T-Mobile developer internship

Ten Edmonds School District juniors were accepted into the T-Mobile Full Stack Developer Career Launch Program. Each will participate in a paid internship this summer with T-Mobile and will take at least one Running Start class per quarter at Edmonds College next year in their Full Stack Developer Certificate program.

A full stack developer is a web developer or engineer who works with the front and back ends of a website or computer application. That means they can tackle projects that involve databases, build user-facing websites, or even work with clients in the planning phase of projects.