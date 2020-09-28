100 Women Who Care About Snohomish County sets next giving circle for Oct. 1-7

The next Giving Circle for 100 Women Who Care About Snohomish County is set for Oct. 1-7.

New members are invited to join the organization, which describes itself as “a group of compassionate women dedicated to doing good by bringing our resources and nonprofits together and leveraging our power to impact our communities.”

Each member pledges to contributes $100 three times a year to local non-profits selected by the group. All non-profits and organizations chosen must use the contributed funds in the Snohomish County. Members can join individually or as a group, but each $100 donation equals one vote. The group also provides networking and the ability to learn about local groups that could benefit from the total dollars raised.

Nominated nonprofits for this quarter are Sisters Saving Sisters, Village Theatre, Everett and YWCA’s Pathways for Women. Each nonprofit will submit a short video outlining their mission, a compelling story, and what they will do with $10,000-plus donated.

Members will vote from Oct.1-7 via an email poll. Only those that are members and/or have provided an email will be allowed to vote. Those voting are making a commitment to their $100 donation to the recipient determined by the votes.

For more information, visit the website or email 100womensnohomish@gmail.com.