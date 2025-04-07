11-year-old suspect in attempted Alderwood Middle School stabbing turned in by his parent

The parent of an 11-year-old boy suspected in an attempted stabbing at Alderwood Middle School Friday turned their son into law enforcement Sunday, Snohomish County Sheriff’s office spokesperson Renee Cooper said. He was booked at the Denney Juvenile Justice Center for second-degree assault and possession of a weapon on school property.

The suspect arrived on campus after a school early release Friday afternoon and attempted to stab another student. A teacher noticed the incident beforehand and intervened before anyone was injured, the sheriff’s office said Friday. The suspect fled the scene on foot and was not in police custody until Sunday.

The suspect was believed to be a former Edmonds School District student who now attends school in another district.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.