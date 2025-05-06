11-year-old suspect returned to Alderwood Middle with knives a month after attempted stabbing, sheriff’s office says

An 11-year-old boy is in custody after Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputies received reports just after 3 p.m. Monday of a juvenile spotted on the Alderwood Middle School campus with a weapon.

The suspect was also believed to be the student suspected of an attempted stabbing at the school April 7, Alderwood Middle School Principal Christy Frary said in an email to parents.

The suspect fled on foot when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the school Monday, but they were able to locate him and recovered two knives from his person, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

“There were no injuries as a result and there is no active threat to students or staff,” the sheriff’s office said. The suspect is a former Edmonds School District Student who used to attend a nearby elementary school.

Although the incident occurred after school hours, the school entered a modified lockdown and contacted the sheriff’s office, Frary said.

“I understand how concerning it can be to hear about situations like this, and I want to assure you that the safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority,” Frary wrote. “We are grateful for the swift response of the Sheriff’s Department and the vigilance of our school community.”

Frary encouraged parents and students to report “anything that feels out of the ordinary” through the district’s online, 24/7 reporting system.

