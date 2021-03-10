Edmonds School District High School Students of Month February 2021

Edmonds eLearning Academy

Kellie McAteer

Edmonds Heights K-12

Samuel Lombard

Mother’s Name: Anne Lombard

Father’s Name: Chris Lombard

GPA: 3.7

Clubs & Activities: BSA, Sea Scouts, Edmonds Heights Robotics Team #9880 and #3805, World Scout Jamboree – Troop Scribe

Honors: Edmonds College Honor Roll (All semesters), Order of the Arrow

Awards: BSA Eagle Scout,

Current Employment: BSA – FL Sea Base Key West, FL

Educational Goals: Seattle Maritime Academy

Career Goals: Maritime Diesel Engineer

Anything else we should know? I am enrolled in Diesel Mechanics at Sno-Isle Tech and Edmonds College.

Lisa Kuang

Mother’s Name: Pearl Gu

Father’s Name: Wei Gang

GPA: 3.6

Awards: Edmonds Music Teachers Association Joan E. Brown Scholarship

Community Service: Volunteered at Providence Hospital

Current Employment: I’m not formally employed but I teach piano every week.

Educational Goals: To attend SPU in the fall.

Career Goals: Nursing

Anything else we should know? I am doing Running Start – finishing up nursing prerequisites.

Edmonds-Woodway High

Taylor Schindler

Mother’s Name : Keri Schindler

Father’s Name: Michael Schindler

GPA: 3.94

Clubs & Activities

National Honors Society, outside of school: 4 dance classes, bible study, youth group, and other community service.

Athletics: High school soccer for two years. Outside of school – I played premier soccer for 13 years and was in dance for 13 years.

Honors: National Honor Society. I also took all honors and IB courses.

Community Service: VBS, Food-Bank and Toy Drive, Camp Counselor for OSPREY Camp

Current Employment: Harbor Square Athletic Club

Future Educational Goals: To go to college in the fall and enhance my knowledge in all fields, especially medicine.

Future Career Goals: I am going to college to become a Registered Nurse!

Anything else we should know?

I don’t think so. Thank you for the honor! It means a lot, especially during this year, so thank you!

Paula Laureano

Mother’s Name: Paula Laureano

Father’sName: Roberto Laureano

GPA: 3.2

Community Service: I volunteer at my family church.

Current Employment: I work at American Eagle.

Educational Goals: To attend at Seattle Pacific University.

Career Goals: To become a nurse.

Anything else we should know? I will be the first person in my family to go to a university. I am fluent in Spanish and English.

Lynnwood High

Alex Cano-Jimenez

Mother’s Name: Lusina Cano

Father’s Name: Marcos Cuevas

GPA: 3.2

Current Employment: I work part time doing carpentry with my dad.

Educational Goals: After finishing up High School, I’m planning on obtaining a degree in Graphic Design.

Career Goals: Graphic Designer, at a well known company.

Anything else we should know? I was able to get my life back on track after having a rough junior year with the help of my mom and my amazing teachers and counselor at LHS. The Pandemic, even though it has been challenging for me and many other people, helped me realize that I wasn’t making very good choices and I had to change my attitude, my mindset, and my work ethic in order to create a better future for myself.

Paige Thompson

Mother’s Name: Carol Thompson

Father’s Name: Kirk Thompson

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Chamber Orchestra, Tri-M

Athletics: Basketball

Community Service: Assisted in annual food drives and blood drives organized by Tri-M.

Educational Goals: To attend a four-year university, pursue a bachelor’s degree and, later, a master’s degree.

Career Goal: Business

Meadowdale High

Sierra Moll

Mother’’s Name: Mil Salangad

Father’s Name: Brian Moll

GPA: 4.0

Clubs & Activities: Gen Z (an activism and social justice club that I co-founded in my junior year and am on the leadership team for); Hi-Q, Link Crew; Meadowdale Equity Committee; Edmonds School District Equity Alliance for Achievement (EAACH); Taekwondo (practiced taekwondo for nine years, ages 5 to 14, and earned both my first degree black belt and second degree black belt).

ASB: Senior Senator

Athletics: I played all four years of MHS Volleyball. I was C-Team captain in ninth grade, JV captain in tenth grade, and have been Varsity Co-Captain my senior year.

Honors: National Honor Society

Awards: Recipient of December 2019 Edmonds Rotary Club Youth Merit Award and Most Inspirational Player (2017 Volleyball Season); Most Inspirational Player (2018 Volleyball Season); Wesco Athletics Honorable Mention (2019 Volleyball Season)

Community Service: Edmonds Food Bank (weekly volunteer beginning spring of sophomore year to present, 150 hours so far); Holly House; Washington Kids in Transition; Meadowdale Middle School Study Club tutor (weekly volunteer my freshmen year).

Significant School Project; In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gen Z club collaborated with The Nest (a homelessness advocacy organization) to host a donation drive to collect masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and other pandemic safety supplies to distribute to homeless community members. We received 1,898 items total, which we organized into 60 drawstring backpacks. Then, we distributed the bags to 60 people experiencing homelessness in our community.

Current Employment: Virtual tutor for my younger cousin Carl, who lives in Maryland.

Educational Goals: To attend a liberal arts university on the East Coast such as Tufts University or University of Richmond. I’m excited to have an interdisciplinary education and explore a variety of academic disciplines, including but not limited to Environmental Studies, Astronomy, Political Science, Ethnic Studies, and Women/Gender/Sexuality Studies.

Career Goals: I’d like to work in environmental justice, the intersection of social and environmental activism. I’d also like to draft protective legislation for waste prevention and overall resource conservation, starting with a mandate of commercial composting and recycling across the U.S., and hopefully one day, globally.

Rodrigo CO

Mother’s Name: Irene

Father’s Name: Juan Carlos

Education goals: To attend a technology school (Digipen) and create art.

Career Goals: To earn money as an artist and become a professional climber

Mountlake Terrace High

Vivian Tran

Mother’s Name: Lien Tran

Father’s Name: Bao Tran

GPA: 3.8

Clubs & Activities

Varsity Girls Tennis, Key Club, NHS, DECA, Band (Symphonic Band and Chamber Winds 9-10th Grade)

ASB: As a freshman I was Secretary of Class 2021; sophomore year, I was Vice President of class of 2021, and 11th grade, Executive Public Relations Officer.

Athletics: Girls Tennis every year.

Basketball: Freshman and Sophomore years.

Honors: Honors chemistry; Honors Algebra 2; Honors English 9 NHS

Awards: I earned several DECA awards, including third place in Regionals – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team (2020); ninth place statewide for the Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team (2020); and second place at regionals – Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team (2021).

Community Service: Worked with Food LifeLine for four months sorting, repacking, and distributing food packages to food banks around Western Washington.

I lifted more than 3,000 pounds of watermelons and repacked them into carts in two hours, helping save meals for over 1,050 families in the Holly House and DECA Blood Drive.

Current Employment: Shift Leader at Jamba Juice

Educational Goals: I want to attend UW of Seattle.

Career Goals: I want to become a Physician’s Assistant and attend University of Washington Seattle.

Anything else we should know? I am hoping to create another community service project for DECA and call it a hygiene drive! I also would love to volunteer more around my community. I am very thankful to be Student of the Month!

Cielo Janeth Magaña Navarro

Mother’s Name: Maria Padilla

Father’s Name: George Thomas

GPA: 3.173

Education goals: My goal is to keep on staying focused and to keep working hard to keep my grades up and stay organized.

Career Goals: I plan to be part of the medical field, then start my own business.

Anything else we should know? I kept on making sure school was important to keep doing and working hard on while taking care of my baby.

Project SEARCH

David Chea

Mother’s Name: Pheara Rum

Father’s Name: Pheng Chea

Awards: I got a blue ribbon in PE for doing my best in teamwork playing sports. I also got recognized for my work.

Significant School Project; Being part of Project SEARCH helps me get to know my way around the hospital and learning new tasks.

Career Goals: I would like to help people know where they need to go and how to use the direction app on their phones.

Anything else we should know? I like to listen to music, help around the house, and spend time with my family. I play video games in my spare time. I recently passed my driver’s test and got my license. I enjoy driving to different places in town in my car.

Scriber Lake High

Ronald Litts

GPA: 2.5

Kylee Shelton

GPA: 2.5