12-year-old boy abducted in South Lynnwood Wednesday — then released

A 12-year-old Lynnwood boy was abducted briefly and then released late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Lynnwood Police Department officers responded to reports of a kidnapping at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W., at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Detectives learned that two youth — described as a 15-year old and 12-year old boy — were approached by a group of juveniles in a vehicle. The suspects in the car demanded the 12-year-old get into the car with them. Once in the car, the boy was struck several times, sustaining minor injuries before he was released in the Scriber Lake Park area.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and it appears that some of those involved are known to each other. They continue to investigate and ask that any information be communicated to Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633.