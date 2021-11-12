Earl L. Reed: Coast Guard veteran traveled the U.S.

Earl L. Reed

December 12, 1941 – October 27, 2021

Earl L. Reed (Red) passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 27, 2021. He was proceeded in death by his son, Jeffrey Reed, and his siblings, Evelene, Luther, Edna, Myrtle, Verlin, Jesse, and parents Rhoda and Eugene. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha (Tita) Reed and his daughters Robin, Vivian, Cynthia and Sara. Born the youngest of 6 in Selma, CA, Red joined the Coast Guard at 17 and retired after 27 years as a CWO-4.

As a “Coastie,” Earl traveled with his family all over the United States but spent the most time in Lynnwood, WA living there for over 25 years. He had many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, all of whom he loved dearly.

There will not be a memorial service as Red chose to celebrate his life with friends and family while he was still here with us, earlier in the spring.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.