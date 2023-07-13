12th annual Afrolatino Festival promises cultural dance, music and food July 15

Organizers for this year’s Afrolatino Festival hope to bring unity and personal expression to the community using entertainment during the free July 15 event.

The festival will include many dance performances, such as salsa, merengue, jazz, fusion, reggae, lolklore and more. The family-friendly festival also promises Ssalsa lessons, live music, art and traditional displays and, of course, food from many different cultures. Additionally, health and informational resources will be offered to attendees.

The Saturday event will run from noon-7 p.m. at Silver Creek Family Church, located at 5326 176th St. S.W.