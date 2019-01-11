13 Edmonds School District teachers earn National Board Certification

For the second consecutive year, Washington has the most new National Board Certified Teachers (NBCTs) of any state — and the Edmonds School District has 13 teachers earning board certification. National Board certification is the highest and most rigorous certification process for teaching in the nation.

“Congratulations to all of our new NBCTs,” said Chris Reykdal, Superintendent of Public Instruction. “The hard work, determination, and relentless self-reflection it took to get to this point is a major accomplishment. We are delighted to again welcome the largest class of new NBCTs in the country.”

Created in 1987 and implemented in Washington in 1994, the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards is an independent, nonpartisan, and nonprofit organization devoted to advancing the quality of teaching and learning. The National Board Standards define what accomplished teachers should know and be able to do in 25 certificate areas across different subject areas and developmental levels.

Certification consists of four components: