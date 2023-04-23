13-year-old in stable condition after drive-by shooting near College Place Middle School

Edmonds police said a 13-year-old boy was the victim of a drive-by shooting on 76th Avenue West near 209th Street Southwest, just south of College Place Middle School, around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

The boy, who was shot in the pelvis, was in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, police spokesperson Commander Josh McClure said during a press briefing Saturday night.

Both Lynnwood and Edmonds police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding the shooting, McClure said. Because it occurred at the Edmonds/Lynnwood border, Lynnwood officers were the first on the scene and Edmonds police arrived shortly after, McClure said.

According to multiple witnesses as well as surveillance footage, two boys — the 13-year-old victim and a 14-year-old boy — were walking on the west side of 76th Avenue West when a white truck pulled up on the east side of the street. A passenger exited the truck and fired what were “potentially multiple handguns” at the victim and the 14-year-old, McClure said.

“The bullets also hit at least one if not multiple apartment buildings that were behind the victims but nobody else was injured,” McClure added.

The shooter — described as a male of unknown race wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a mask — returned to the truck, which was last seen northbound on 76th Avenue West.

“We do know there was some connection between the two parties,” McClure said. “Exactly what that connection was, we’re not sure yet but this does not appear to be a random shooting of just innocent people walking down the street.”

Police said they are searching for a white, older-model, Chevy Colorado two-door pickup with white lettering on the front windshield. Call 911 if you see the vehicle and don’t approach it.

The stretch of roadway where the shooting occurred was closed for several hours while detectives continued their investigation.

— Story and photo by Teresa Wippel