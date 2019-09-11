14 South County Fire recruits begin academy training

Fourteen South County Fire recruits began training Monday at the Snohomish County Fire Training Academy.

Jonathan Bailey, Brian Buckingham, Anthony Casanas, Brendan Cleary, Tracy Finch, Kyle Johnson, Everard Lewis II, Karl Long, Julian Markfield, Keanan Metcalfe, Dan Nelson, Thomas Perillat, Ryan Scott and Michael Swanson are part of an academy class of 36 recruits from six county fire departments. Most of the training in the 14-week program takes place at the South County Fire Training Tower near Mariner High School in unincorporated Everett.

Recruits train 40 hours a week to learn skills to prepare them for their first shift at the fire station including hoses, fire attack, forcible entry, ventilation, search and rescue, automobile extrication and ladders.

South County Fire is the largest provider of fire and emergency medical services in Snohomish County, serving more than 250,000 residents in unincorporated communities and the cities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.