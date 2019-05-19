15-year-old Shorecrest HS student missing

Republished with permission of Shoreline Area News.

The family of 15-year-old Isabela Scott has requested that we publish this information about her.

15-year-old Isabela, a Shorecrest student, went missing on Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019. She was last seen at lunchtime at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline on 25th Avenue Northeast.

The family does not have any leads but has opened a missing persons case with the King County Sheriff’s Office and officers have been questioning her close friends.

Below is her physical description:

15 years old, 5’3’’ tall

Medium build

115 pounds

Dark brown hair

Blue eyes

Pale complexion

Last Seen Wearing:

Black Adidas pants with white stripes down both sides

Light gray long sleeve crop-top

White Adidas shoes – colored with markers and ballpoint pen

If you have any information, call the KCSO Missing Persons/ Runaway Unit at 206-263-2090 or the non-emergency Shoreline police number 206-296-3311.