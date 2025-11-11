17-year-old lured out of apartment and stabbed in Lynnwood 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

A 17-year-old male was lured out of his apartment in Lynnwood, distracted and stabbed by an acquaintance at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post Monday.

Police say the suspect then fled to a wooded area and discarded the knife. Police located the primary suspect, an 18-year-old male, and a second suspect, a 19-year-old female. The victim was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police booked the male suspect into county jail for first-degree assault and booked the female for first-degree domestic assault. All involved parties are known to each other, police said.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.