Edmonds Jazz Connection photo gallery: Big bands

The annual Edmonds Jazz Connection brought musicians from local middle, high school and college jazz programs for performances at three downtown Edmonds venues Saturday. The event, sponsored by the Daybreakers Rotary Club, showcased vocalists and big bands at the Edmonds Center for the Arts (see vocalists photos
here), and small combos at the Edmonds Theater.
The Daybreakers Rotary Club
also awarded scholarships to five students in recognition of their excellence in academics and activities.
Big bands
Maplewood K-8 School Jazz Band (Misha Carter photo)
Maplewood K-8 Jazz Band’s Director Lance Ellis receives a commemorative poster.
Members of the Maplewood K-8 trumpet section. (Misha Carter photo)
Maplewood saxophone soloist. (Misha Carter photo)
Members of Alderwood Middle School Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
Alderwood Middle Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
Heidi Davis leads the Alderwood Middle Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
College Place Middle School Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
College Place Middle School Jazz Band Director Kate Labiak. (Misha Carter photo)
College Place Middle School Jazz Band members performing. (Misha Carter photo)
College Place Middle Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
College Place Middle Jazz Band. (Misha Carter photo)
Director Matt Edwards brings the Madrona K-8 Jazz Band to the Jazz Connection stage. (Larry Vogel photo)
Madrona’s Russel Green on slide trombone. (Larry Vogel photo)
Alex Sommer of Madrona MS shows how it’s done on trumpet. (Larry Vogel photo)
Karis Woo lays down a solid bass line for Madrona Middle. (Larry Vogel photo)
Madrona’s Jordan Tupper solos on tenor sax. (Larry Vogel photo)
Madrona’s Raeden Asis keeps a steady beat on drums. (Larry Vogel photo)
The Meadowdale Middle School Jazz Band takes the stage under the direction of Lindsey Dustin. (Photo Larry Vogel)
Meadowdale Middle’s Isabel Hook on trombone. (Larry Vogel photo)
That’s Madrona’s Zekaria Abdela on tenor sax. (Larry Vogel photo)
Meadowdale Middle’s Javier Fonesca on trumpet. (Larry Vogel photo)
Benjamin Barreiro Olivera keeps up the backbeat on bass for Meadowdale Middle. (Larry Vogel photo)
The Meadowdale Middle trumpet section carries the day. (Larry Vogel photo)
The Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Ensemble 2 performs. (Larry Vogel photos)
E-W’s Caroline Bernatek on flute. (Larry Vogel photo)
Carter Kerwin lays down a solid bass line for Edmonds-Woodway. (Larry Vogel photo)
Edmonds-Woodway’s Dan Nguyen on piano. (Larry Vogel photo)
Robert Hiramoto on slide trombone for Edmonds-Woodway. (Larry Vogel photo)
Edmonds-Woodway Jazz Ensemble 2 takes a bow. (Larry Vogel photo)
Lynnwood Jazz 1, directed by Phil Onishi, performs at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Lynnwood Jazz 1’s Alex Orulian stands for his baritone sax solo, backed by his fellow brass players. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Lynnwood Jazz 1’s Santiago Gonzalez-Corzo, who was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from the Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers, takes a few bars of solo time. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Lynnwood Jazz 1 vocalist and saxophonist Ashley Mosqueda-Cisneros proves she’s a genuine double threat as she masterfully sings the jazz classic “Almost Like Being in Love.” (Rick Sinnett photo)
Ellia Wright and Chris Garzon kept a steady beat for Lynnwood Jazz 1. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Lynnwood Jazz 2 Director Amy Stevenson, left, with the band. (Rick Sinnett photo)
L-R: Alexa Ceja-Bautista, Valeria Rosas, Kierra Warner and Leanne Fabro of Lynnwood Jazz 2. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Lynnwood’s Eduardo Gomez-Luis takes his trumpet solo while Petter Stoynov, and Cian Daniels wait for their next cue. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Lynnwood Jazz 2 saxophonist Isaac Lehman steps into the spotlight. (Rick Sinnett photo)
The Lynnwood Jazz 2 brass section belts out notes for the audience. (Rick Sinnett photo)
The Edmonds-Woodway Jazz 1 Band, directed by Jake Bergevin. Olivia Lacambra of EWHS Jazz 1 was awarded a $2,500 scholarship from Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Edmonds-Woodway Jazz 1’s Olivia Dunc after nailing her flute solo. (Rick Sinnett photo)
E-W’s Orea Kaushansky steps up for his solo. (Rick Sinnett photo)
E-W Jazz 1’s Logan Ignatenko commands the keys. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Edmonds-Woodway’s Gavin Burbury on trumpet. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Meadowdale High School Jazz Band, directed by Christine Eisenmenger. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Meadowdale’s Finn Gonzalez offers a smile while Allan Kim closes his eyes and focuses on the bass. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Joshua Vo’s fingers nimbly dance across the keys during his solo for Meadowdale HS Jazz Band. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Meadowdale’s Kimiko Catron breathes life into her solo. (Rick Sinnett photo)
When not at the piano, Teddy Wonwosen (left) fills in on percussion for Meadowdale Jazz Band. (Rick Sinnett photo)
The Mountlake Terrace Jazz 2 band, directed by Steve Korn. (Rick Sinnett photo)
MTHS Jazz 2 slide trombonist Nate Cochran stands for the audience. (Rick Sinnett photo)
MTHS Jazz 2’s Autumn Holt commands the vibraphone. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Reese Inez with a saxophone solo for MTHS Jazz 2. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Steve Korn directed the Mountlake Terrace Jazz 1 band for Jazz Connections. Jazz 1 Director Darin Faul was unable to attend. (Rick Sinnett photo)
Justin Ho performs a heartfelt solo. (Rick Sinnett photo)
The bass work of Ethan Holt, combined with the precise drumming of Luca Manzo, anchored the MTHS Jazz Band 1 rhythm section. (Rick Sinnett photo)
MTHS Jazz 1’s Sophie Ionitsa performs a piano solo. (Rick Sinnett photo)
MTHS Jazz 1’s Owen Smith, Katerina Moye, Claire Dalan, Travis Herberg and Mya Phin perform. (Rick Sinnett photo)
