Sno-Isle Libraries seeks new members for Board of Trustees

Sno-Isle Libraries seeks to fill two upcoming vacancies on the seven-member Board of Trustees, which governs the Library District for Snohomish and Island counties. Snohomish County residents interested in making an impact in community libraries are encouraged to apply by July 13.

With five trustees appointed by the Snohomish County Council and two by the Island County Commissioners, the board ensures the unique needs of each service area are met. Among their responsibilities the board helps set the annual budget, library policies, and organizational direction.

“The Board of Trustees’ knowledge and expertise contribute to our community well-being and the success of Sno-Isle Libraries. Their ongoing commitment to equitable access helps create welcoming spaces for everyone,” said Sno-Isle Libraries Executive Director Eric Howard.

Applications will be accepted through July 13. To be eligible, candidates must be a resident of the Sno-Isle Libraries District in Snohomish County. The successful candidates will be appointed by the joint action of the Snohomish County Council and the Board of Island County Commission and begin service in January 2026.

Trustees serve a seven-year term. One of the selected candidates will serve a one-year partial term and will be eligible to serve two additional seven-year terms.