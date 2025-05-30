20 students to compete in finals audition for 2025 Lynnwood Idol June 1

Lynnwood Idol contestants show off their medals in 2017 with Emcee Shannon Sessions (left) cheers with them. (Photo by David Carlos)

Twenty K-12 students from the Edmonds School District will compete during the final auditions of Lynnwood Idol on Sunday, June 1, at Edmonds College’s Mukilteo Hall. Grades K-5 finalists will perform at 11 a.m., and grades 6-12 finalists will perform at 2 p.m.

Abbagraphs lead singer and vocalist Cheryl Serio, actor Jake Hanson and School of Rock’s Joshua Hoffman will be the judges.

This free event is open to the public, and free parking is available on Lots O and P.

Contact Rhiannon Kruse at rhiannonkruse@mac.com or Fred Wong FWong@lynnwoodwa.gov for information.

