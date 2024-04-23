$200,000 in jewelry found on JCPenney burglary suspects

Two suspects are in custody following an attempted burglary at the Alderwood Mall JCPenney store early Monday morning, April 22.
Around 3:20 a.m., Lynnwood police officers were dispatched to an alarm in JCPenney’s fine jewelry section at the Alderwood Mall. Upon arrival, responding officers found a shattered glass door and two fleeing subjects. The two – one adult and one juvenile– were quickly apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
Both arrestees had outstanding warrants. Detectives used video footage to identify one of the individuals as a burglary suspect wanted for another similar theft at a Marysville JCPenney location, which had occurred an hour earlier.
Police also located a stolen Hyundai parked nearby. Officers could see jewelry in the stolen Hyundai, which they believe was taken from the Marysville JCPenney burglary.
Together, the perpetrators had a combined $200,000 worth of jewelry on them at the time of their arrest.
The adult was booked into Snohomish County Jail while the juvenile was booked into Denney Juvenile Justice Center.
