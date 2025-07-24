With the I-5 Express Lanes running northbound only during the Revive I-5 construction, southbound commuters traveling from Snohomish County to Seattle might want to consider taking transit instead.

Community Transit provided in a press release a list of transit alternatives to get to Seattle.

Bus and light rail

Community Transit operates 19 bus routes that connect to light rail stations, and Sound Transit has four routes connecting to light rail stations in Snohomish County. Parking garages at the light rail stations fill up early in the morning, but there is plenty of parking at other park and ride lots.

Bus-to-bus connections

There are two ST Express bus routes that travel directly to downtown Seattle. ST Routes 510 and 515 travel directly between Snohomish County and downtown Seattle.

Community Transit’s Swift Blue Line connects with King County Metro’s RapidRide E Line at Aurora Village Transit Center.

Sounder train

Commuters from Everett, Mukilteo and Edmonds can take the Sounder train to downtown Seattle. The Sounder N Line provides four daily roundtrips, southbound in the morning and northbound in the afternoon/evening.

According to Community Transit, parking at Lynnwood City Center Station fills up early in the morning, so you can’t always count on finding a spot. Other Snohomish County park and rides have parking available and offer Community Transit bus connections to Link light rail at Lynnwood. Some park and rides to consider are Ash Way or Edmonds. For people in the Alderwood area, Zip Shuttle, an on-demand Community Transit rideshare service, is also an option to get to light rail.

You can use the ORCA card to pay fares and transfer on buses, light rail and Sounder. The ORCA card works like cash or a pass, automatically tracking the value of different fares and transfers so you don’t have to.

Learn more about commuting from Snohomish County during summer construction season on That Transit Show.