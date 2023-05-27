200th ST SW closure continues for Sound Transit work

Starting Tuesday, May 30, a contractor for Sound Transit will continue work along 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood as part of the Transit and Traffic Circulation Improvements project.

This will require a full closure of 200th Street Southwest between 46th and 44th Avenues West. Detours will be provided (see map).

The work is scheduled to run from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. through Tuesday, June 13.

