200th Street SW lane closed for light rail work Nov. 28-29

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue road work on 200th Street Southwest in Lynnwood. This will require the closure of the right lane on 200th between 48th and 46th Avenues West from 9:30 p.m. Nov. 28 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 29.

A uniformed police officer wll be stationed on 200th Street Southwest and 48th Avenue West to direct two-way traffic. Pedestrian detours will be marked.