2021-22 Lynnwood Business Directory available online

The 2021-22 City of Lynnwood Business Directory– a collaborative resources developed by the City of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce — is now available online.
City staff recommend it as a resource to connect with businesses in and around the greater Lynnwood area.
Paper copies of the directory will be available throughout the city, or residents can view an online version here.
