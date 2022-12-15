2022 Christmas services in South Snohomish County

Churches throughout South Snohomish County are celebrating the Christmas season this year with a full array of special services and events. Here is a listing of advent, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier.
To add to the listing, send information to myedmondsnews@gmail.com.
Edmonds
Calvary Chapel Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Family Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.
– Christmas Day service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com
– Christmas Eve service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org
– Christmas Pageant; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.
– Christmas Day Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
Faith Community Church
10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 9th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Holy Trinity Edmonds
657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Carols by Candlelight; Saturday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Mass; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 and 10 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Sunday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Maplewood Presbyterian Church
19823 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
North Sound Church
404 Bell St., Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5, 9 and 11 p.m.
– Christmas Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Carols & Eucharist; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Day Eucharist Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church
15224 52nd Avenue W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org
– Christmas Eve Carol Sing; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– First Christmas Communion Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
– Holy Communion; Sunday, Dec. 25; 9:30 p.m.
Westgate Chapel
22901 Edmonds Way, Edmonds / www.westgatechapel.com
– The Gift Christmas Concerts; Sunday, Dec. 18; 9 and 11:15 a.m.
– Christmas Day Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Lynnwood
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc
– Christmas Eve Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Christ the Rock Fellowship
16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com
– Christmas Service; Sunday, Dec. 18; and Saturday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Creekside Church
18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.thecreeksidechurch.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 7 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org
– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 10 p.m.
New Life Church
6519 188th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.sharenewlife.org
– Christmas Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
Maple Park Church
17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.maplepark.church
– Candlelight Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.
– Christmas Morning Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
Open Door Baptist Church
17014 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.opendoorbaptist.com
– Christmas Concert; Saturday, Dec. 17; 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18; 10:30 a.m.
– Christmas Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
Renew Covenant Church
2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.renewlynnwood.church
– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Silver Creek Family Church
5326 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.silvercreekfamily.org
– Christmas Eve Eve Service; Friday, Dec. 23; 6 p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stthomasmore.org
– Christmas Mass; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and midnight
– Christmas Mass; Sunday, Dec. 25; 7 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Saturday, Dec. 24; 4 and 8 p.m.
– Christmas Day Worship Service; Sunday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
– Feast of the Epiphany; Friday, Jan. 6; 6:30 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace / Brier
Brookview Church
22730 Brier Road, Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com
– Outdoor Christmas at Brookview; Sunday, Dec. 18; 6 p.m.
Calvary Fellowship
23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.calvaryfellowship.org
– Christmas Eve Gathering; Saturday; Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com
– “Simbang Gabi” (Filipino Eucharistic Celebration); Monday, Dec. 19; 7 p.m.
– Midnight Christmas Mass; Saturday, Dec. 24; 11:59 p.m.
Terrace View Presbyterian Church
4700 228th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.terraceview.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Saturday, Dec. 24; 10 p.m.
— By Doug Petrowski
