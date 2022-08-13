2022 NW Pinball Championships coming to Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Sept. 9

This fall, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate will be hosting the 10th annual Northwest Pinball Championships. This year’s championship rounds will consist of three International Fitness Professionals Association (IFPA) rounds, a women’s tournament and Sunday consolation knockout event.

While the three IFPA rounds are full, competitors can apply to be put on the waitlist, and registration for the women’s event is still open.

The championships will take place at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate from Sept. 9-11. Starting Friday at noon and continuing into Saturday morning, qualifying rounds for all tournaments will be held. Finals for the women’s and classic’s tournament will begin Saturday night. The knockout round will begin on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. while finals for the main and amateur divisions continue.

Over $15,000 in cash prizes were awarded last year, and sponsors have donated even more this year. In addition, all the money from tournament tickets will go straight into the cash prize pool.

A live stream of the event will be provided for those who cannot attend in person. The link will be provided on the website closer to the tournament’s start date.

Email info@nwpinballchamps.com with questions or for more information.