2023 Heath and Fitness Expo, family fun run May 13

The 11th annual Health and Fitness Expo — sponsored by the City of Edmonds Parks and the Edmonds School District’s Move 60! — is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m.-noon at Edmonds District Stadium, 7600 212th St. S.W., Edmonds).

Entry is free and activities include:

A kids/family 1K fun run – Register on the field at 10 a.m.; run starts at 10:30 a.m.

​Kids track and field events – Register on the field after the fun run

Make your own edible garden to take home, make a healthy smoothie by pedaling on the Bike Blender, dash through the obstacle course, visit over 40 vendor booths with fun games, activities and giveaways.

A full morning of fun, health and fitness is planned for the whole family. The event is sponsored by the Verdant Health Commission and Lee and Van Mieghem, DDS.

For more information, visit bit.ly/EdmondsHFExpo or contact cara.brown@edmondswa.gov.