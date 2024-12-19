2024 Christmas Advent Services

The 2024 Christmas season brings with it a number of additions to the schedules of local South Snohomish County churches. Here is a listing of special services for advent at churches in Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Brier this year.
Edmonds
Ascension PCA
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ascension-pca.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Calvary Chapel Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.ccedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Community Christian Fellowship
615 Glen St., Edmonds / www.ccfedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 6 p.m.
Edgewood Baptist Church
20406 76th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.edmonds-church.com
– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
Edmonds Church of God
8224 220th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.edmondschurch.org
– Candles & Carols Service; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.
Edmonds Presbyterian Church
22600 96th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.epc-pcusa.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Edmonds United Methodist Church
828 Caspers St., Edmonds / www.edmondsumc.org
– Christmas Carol Sing-Along; Sunday, Dec. 22; 3 p.m.
– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7 and 9 p.m.
Faith Community Church
10220 238th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.faithedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
1212 9th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.gracelbc.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 11 p.m.
Holy Trinity Edmonds
657 Daley St., Edmonds / www.holytrinityedmonds.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
630 7th Ave. N., Edmonds / www.holyrosaryedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 and 10 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Maplewood Presbyterian Church
19523 84th Ave. W., Edmonds / www.maplewoodpres.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
Mosaic Community Church
21603 85th Ave. W. (Chase Lake Elementary School), Edmonds / www.mosaicnorth.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
North Sound Church
201 4th Ave. N. (Edmonds Conference Center), Edmonds / www.northsoundchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5, 7 and 9 p.m.
Rock of Hope Baptist Church
7812 224th St. S.W., Edmonds / www.rockofhope1.org
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church
21405 82nd Pl. W., Edmonds / www.stalbansedmonds.org
– Christmas Eve Carols; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Eucharist; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10:30 a.m.
St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church
15224 52nd Ave. W., Edmonds / www.sthildastpatrick.org
– Christmas Carol Sing-a-long; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– The First Eucharist of Christmas Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6:00 p.m.
– Christmas Day Eucharist; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10 a.m.
Lynnwood
Alderwood Community Church
3403 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood / www.alderwood.cc
– Christmas at Alderwood Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
Charisma Christian Center
18820 36th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.charismacenter.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Christ the Rock Fellowship
16707 13th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.ctrf.com
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Creekside Church
18527 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood / www.creeksidechurch.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
3215 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.gloria-dei-lutheran.org
– Christmas Eve Worship Services; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 and 10 p.m.
Northwest Church
19820 Scriber Lake Rd. #1, Lynnwood / www.nwchurch.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4:30 p.m.
Refuge Church
2609 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.findrefuge.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 9 p.m.
Sound City Bible Church
17319 Larch Way, Lynnwood / www.soundcitybiblechurch.com
– Eve of the Eve Gathering; Monday, Dec. 23; 6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.stmp.org
– Children’s Christmas Pageant; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.
– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
6215 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood / www.trinitylutheranchurch.com
– The Longest Night Service; Saturday, Dec. 21; 6:30 p.m.
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 1, 4 and 7 p.m.
– A Journey of Light Service; Sunday, Jan. 5; 3 p.m.
Mountlake Terrace / Brier
Bethesda Lutheran Church
23406 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.bethesdalcmt.com
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5 p.m.
– Christmas Day Service; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 10:15 a.m.
Brookview Church
22730 Brier Rd., Brier / www.brookviewchurch.com
– Outdoor Christmas at Brookview; Sunday, Dec. 22; 6 p.m.
– Candlelight Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7:30 p.m.
Mountlake Church
23302 56th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.mountlake.church
– Christmas Eve Candlelight Gathering; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 6 p.m.
New Song Church
23501 52nd Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.newsongseattle.org
– Christmas Eve Service; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 7 p.m.
St. Paul Antiochian Orthodox Church
21236 Poplar Way, Brier / www.stpaul-orthodox.org
– Royal Hours & Typika of Nativity; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 9 a.m.
– Vesperal Divine Liturgy of St. Basil the Great; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 3 p.m.
– Festal Orthros; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 8:15 a.m.
– Divine Liturgy; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 9:30 a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
22309 59th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace / www.stpxparish.com
– Family Christmas Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 5:30 p.m.
– Misa de Nochebuena de Navidad (in Spanish); Tuesday, Dec. 24; 8 p.m.
– Midnight Mass; Tuesday, Dec. 24; Midnight
– Christmas Day Mass; Wednesday, Dec. 25; 11 a.m.
– Misa del dia de Navidad (in Spanish); Wednesday, Dec. 25; 1 p.m.
Three Holy Hierarchs Romanian Orthodox Church
6402 226th St. S.W., Mountlake Terrace / www.ortodox.org
– Christmas Eve Vespers; Tuesday, Dec. 24; 4 p.m.
— By Doug Petrowski
