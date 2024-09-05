2024 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show: What you need to know

Join the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce this Sunday, Sept. 8 for 2024 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show, an annual, all-ages favorite. Meander through downtown Edmonds admiring over 250 of the coolest classic vehicles. Visit the new Hot Rod Hangout at 5th and Bell for live tunes and a 21-plus beer garden.

Make a day of it. The forecast is looking perfect for a full day of fun. Dine and shop at some of the most unique spots in Snohomish County. Don’t miss Downtown Edmonds’ annual Brouhaha Backroom Blowout, happening all weekend long.

The car show remains free to attend, thanks to funds raised from Taste Edmonds as well as the event sponsors – especially this year’s title sponsor, Dream Car Detail.

2024 Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show

Presented by Dream Car Detail

Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 | 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Event is free to attend

Hot Rod Hangout

5th Avenue North and Bell Street | Noon-5 p.m.

It’s time to celebrate the end of summer and welcome fall by joining in Edmonds’ time-honored tradition of packing the streets of downtown with classic cars and motorcycles for all to see. Neighbors young and young at heart come from all over the area to check out the spectacle with wide-eyed merriment. Come on down and choose your favorite cars while catching up with friends and making memories with your community.

Event schedule

6 a.m.: streets close (See map)

7:30 a.m.: Pre-registered vehicle check-in begins

8:30 a.m.: Day-of registration begins

10:45 a.m.: Car show vehicle registration closes

11 a.m.: Car show officially starts – Open to public

Noon: Robbie Dee performs Elvis at the Hod Rod Hangout

1:30 p.m.: Under the Puddle at the Hot Rod Hangout

3:15 p.m.: One Love Bridge at the Hot Rod Hangout

4:30 p.m.: Award Ceremony at the Hot Rod Hangout

5 pm: Conclusion of Classic Car Show and Hot Rod Hangout

6 pm: Streets reopen – all cars must be legally parked or will be towed

To register a vehicle:

There are still spots available for day-of registration.

● Vehicles must be 30 years or older (1993 or older), based on state licensing criteria to be a “Classic Car”

● Registration fee is $45 for day-of registration

● Day-of registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

To volunteer:

Volunteers to help with registration and load-out are still needed! View & sign up for shifts at www.EdmondsChamber.com/Volunteer

Brouhaha Backroom Blowout

It’s a big weekend in Edmonds — complete with the annual Brouhaha Backroom Blowout Sale brought to you by ED. Over 20 businesses will be digging out those past season items from the backroom and offering them to you for up to 70% off. Stroll the sidewalks of Edmonds and find some amazing deals.

Food/beverages

● Visit local restaurants, coffee and specialty food shops and vendors all day.

● Multiple food trucks and treat vendors will be set up on 5th Ave N.

● Get a quick hot dog in front of Salish Sea Brewing

● The Edmonds Theater will offer popcorn and hot dogs during the event

Show car instructions (pre-registered and day-of registrations):

Check-in

● Pre-registered vehicle check-in begins around 7:30 am. Please be patient – volunteers are working hard.!

● Day-of show registration begins around 8:30 a.m. Parking priority goes to pre-registered vehicles.

● Enter the registration line from the south at 5th Avenue South and Pine Street

● Parking spot assignments and dash cards provided upon entrance.

Registration closes at 10:45 a.m. – No vehicles will be parked after 10:45 a.m.

Parking

● There is no assigned or reserved parking – you will be placed where it makes sense for the event.

● Groups or clubs wishing to park together must be in the registration line together. Assemble offsite and drive to the registration line as a group. The Registration and Parking Teams will direct all vehicles; you must follow their directions.

● No early departure. Plan to stay for the entire duration of the show – 11. a.m.- 5 p.m.

It is prohibited to move vehicles after the show opens.

Judging and awards

● The awards ceremony takes place at 4:30 p.m. at the Hot Rod Hangout (5th Avenue North and Bell Street)

● Winners are not notified before the ceremony – be at the Hot Rod Hangout at 4:30 to see if your vehicle won.

Other info

● Trailer parking for participants available on 5th Avenue North, north of Bell Street on the day of the show. Drive trailer with vehicle into registration. Unload vehicle where directed then drive trailer to designated trailer parking (See map here).

Sponsors

The Edmonds Chamber acknowledges the following sponsors that make this community event possible:

Title Sponsor: Dream Car Detailing

Hot Rod Hangout Stage Sponsor: Northlight Custom Builders

Key Bank

Carter Subaru – Acura – Volkswagen

Cedar Creek Distinctive Memory Care

Lucid Motors

Chermak Construction

Coastal Community Bank

Hazel Miller Foundation

Village Transmission Auto Clinic

Edmonds Village Senior Living