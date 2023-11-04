2024 Edmonds International Women’s Day event scheduled for March 8

The sixth annual Edmonds International Women’s Day is set for March 8, 2024 with a two-part celebration.

On Friday, March 8, there will be a Ladies Who Brunch event at the Edmonds Waterfront Center from 11:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and a group outing to the Seattle Kraken’s Women In Hockey Night at Climate Pledge Area at 7 p.m. According to event founder and Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, guest speakers for the brunch event will be released by the end of 2023.

The international theme for 2024 is #InspireInclusion, while the subtheme for Edmonds International Women’s Day is Rulebreakers and (Good) Troublemakers, Crank said.

What started as a one-off event in 2019 for underserved girls and women has grown into an annual event, one that brings in people from neighboring communities. “We are still grassroots, but we also partner with local businesses as sponsors to keep the event free for community members,” Crank said. “None of this would be possible without the generous support of volunteers and local businesses owners, many who have been a part of this since Day One. I’m grateful to all the organizations that have signed on to support the significant milestone of Edmonds International Women’s Day.

Tickets for the brunch are available for purchase. There is also special group ticket pricing for the Seattle Kraken game that evening. In addition, fundraising to take 20-25 underserved girls in the Edmonds School District who participate in sports to the Women In Hockey Night game is also taking place.

Information and links are available on the event website.

Supporters include Cline Jewelers, DME CPA Group, Feedme Hospitality & Restaurant Group, Edmonds Waterfront Center, Ombu Salon + Spa, Walnut Street Coffee, Girls on the Run Snohomish County, and The AgencySittauer Gouge Group.

Event sponsorships are available to cover luncheon costs, especially for youth who attend the in-person portion of the day, Crank said.

Anyone interested in sponsoring can view the sponsorship packet here.

Those who would like to learn more about the event can visit www.crankdup.co for more information.