2024 Seattle Drill Team Association All City competition April 27 at Lynnwood HS

Come cheer on local drill teams and take in the show at the Seattle Drill Team Association’s 2024 All City Competition. The competition will begin at 11 a.m. and is hosted at Lynnwood High School, located at 18218 North Rd., Bothell.
The competition will feature all the league’s teams, including the Ballard Eagles, Daughters of Royalty, Everett’s Gunslingers, Lynnwood’s North Queens and La Senoritas.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.