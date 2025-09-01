South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Sept. 1-7

New Routines with a Dash of Pumpkin Spice

This week, I’ve been navigating that uncomfortable space between old routines and new ones. The new school year begins this Wednesday, and with it the flurry of new schedules. As my teens attended school orientations and sports practices this past week, I could feel the tsunami of change quickly approaching. I tend to hyperfocus on whatever I’m working on in the moment — a superpower at times, but sometimes my kryptonite when it comes to transitions. Change is hard, especially when I still feel so fully absorbed in summer break and all of the wonderful opportunities it brings.

But not all change is bad. Call me basic, but I love everything about fall: cozy sweaters, hot beverages, pumpkin patches, farmers markets overflowing with harvest produce, and crockpot soups waiting to be made. Even the challenge of hunting down the right college-ruled notebook in a picked-over school supplies aisle feels a little magical with those fall- scented candles wafting through the air. Maybe there’s a little magic sprinkled in with all of that pumpkin spice?

One thing that always helps me embrace change is preparation. I spent this past weekend filling out my calendar and planning easy crockpot meals for the week ahead. I even sent my teens to Costco solo to stock up on snacks for school (it was definitely worth getting my 18-year-old a membership so I could outsource this dreaded errand).

As calendars flip and routines shift, I hope this roundup can help make fitting a little fun into your new schedule easier. there’s no shortage of local events, family-friendly outings, and ways to connect with your community. Check back for our weekly roundup of local events, updated every Monday. Or follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival, AKA “Mukfest”

Friday, Sept. 5: 4-7 p.m. (Beer Garden open till 10 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept 6: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Beer Garden open till 10 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 7: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Beer Garden open till 5 p.m.)

The Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival, affectionately called “MukFest,” is a free, family-friendly community celebration held annually in Mukilteo Lighthouse Park. With live music, food vendors, a lively beer garden, a drone light show on Friday and a parade and fireworks on Saturday, the festival offers something for all ages. Visitors can explore the historic Mukilteo Lighthouse, enjoy children’s activities like inflatables, see presentations by the reptile man and the bubble man, a foam party, and more. See the full event schedule at the link.

Learn more

Mystical Steel at Port of Edmonds Plaza

Sunday, Sept. 7, 5–6:15 p.m.

At Mary Lou Block Public Plaza, 458 Admiral Way (ADA accessible), weather permitting

Enjoy the toe-tappin’ sound of steel drums in a beautiful marina-side setting. Bring a blanket or chair and your favorite takeout.

Learn more

Fair on 44th in Lynnwood

Saturday, Sept. 6 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

On 44th between 188th Street Southwest and 194th Street Southwest in Lynnwood (road closed during fair)

Attend Lynnwood’s annual Health & Safety Community Block Party, offering a fun-filled day for families to connect with city services and community organizations. Explore all of the resources available in our local community members and meet many of the people doing that important work. Enjoy hands-on games and activities for children and families, fire and police demonstrations, emergency response vehicle tours, meet the K-9 unit, get free health screenings, and try a variety of local cuisine options from food trucks.

Learn more

Take your pup to Wag Fest in Mountlake Terrace

Sept. 6 from 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Evergreen Playfield Track at 22205 56th Ave. W.

The first-ever Wag Fest offers a full day of pet- and family-friendly fun. Pups can romp in the pop-up dog park, try the FitDog Walk/Run, or show off skills in Canine Good Citizen and Trick Dog testing events. Families will find pet-related vendors, tasty bites from food trucks, and hands-on demos covering training and agility. The festival also features live entertainment, with performances that include Latin music from Luis Esteban & Kevin Beltrán, the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo, DOGG!T Training’s canine showcase, WaterPenny and Mark Wand.

Learn more

Swifts Night Out in Monroe

Saturday, Sept. 6 from 4:30–8 p.m.

At Frank Wagner Elementary School in Monroe

Calling all birdwatchers and nature lovers! The Pilchuck Audubon Society invites the public to witness a unique wildlife spectacle. Vaux’s Swifts roost in hollowed out old growth trees, but with fewer old growth trees available, they have taken to roosting in man-made chimneys. Each fall, thousands of Vaux’s Swifts roost in the school’s historic chimney, a designated Important Bird Area, before migrating south. The chimney hosts more than 20,000 swifts on its busiest nights.

At this free, family friendly event, families can enjoy a 6 p.m. presentation on swifts, kids’ activities, educational booths, crafts, and a food truck. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, and binoculars to enjoy this unique exhibit.

Learn more

Library Storytimes, LEGO Brick Building, and More

See schedule for daily activities at your local library

Sno‑Isle Libraries is hosting a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, author talks, STEM workshops, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

On Wednesday, Sept. 3, families can join a Family Trivia – Under the Sea Collection via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. Teams (ideally with at least one youth participant per team) can test their knowledge of marine creatures like anglerfish, eels, octopuses, and sharks

On Friday, Sept. 5, the Lynnwood Library hosts a drop-in LEGO Brick Building event where youth ages 5 and older are invited to come anytime between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. to build, create, and share their designs. Snacks are provided and so are the bricks to build their creations with.

Registration is required for some events, so check out the calendar for more details.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Explore Local Farmers Markets that are open through September

Support local vendors with a visit to any of these vibrant farmers markets:

These markets are ideal for seasonal produce, artisan goods, flowers and tasty bites. Explore a new town and enjoy the flavors of the fall season.

Learn more

Kid-Free Date Night: Drop the Kids at Lynnwood Rec Center

First and third Friday of each month, 6-9:30 p.m.

Do you need some kid-free time? Parent’s Night Out in Lynnwood occurs on the first and third Fridays of each month. Children ages 5-12 can enjoy dinner, games, crafts, swimming or a movie, all supervised by summer camp counselors at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Register to secure a spot.

Learn more

Splurge

Everett Silvertips Preseason Classic

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 5-7

Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett

Hockey returns with a three-day, six-game Western Hockey League showcase featuring U.S. Division teams. Highlights include action-packed games throughout the weekend, including Sunday’s showdown between the Wenatchee Wild and the Silvertips. A great way to catch future NHL stars in a high-energy, family friendly atmosphere before the regular season begins.

Learn more

Aquasox Home Games

Funko Field in Everett

Friiday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 14

The Everett AquaSox return home to Funko Field this week for Game 3 of the Northwest League Playoffs on Friday, September 12, with Games 4 and 5 to follow on Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. The playoffs are a best-of-five series between the AquaSox (first-half champions) and the second-half champions. If Everett wins both halves, the second-best team from the second half will qualify. Don’t miss this chance to catch high-energy baseball right in Everett!

Learn more

Giving Back

Looking for ways to give back? Here are some local fundraising opportunities to consider.

Girls on the Run of Snohomish County’s 9th Annual Sneaker Soirée Fundraiser

Sept. 27 at Hotel Indigo in Everett

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets required, for ages 18+



Get your bedazzled sneakers ready and enjoy a night of food, fun, and fundraising. Girls on the Run Snohomish County empowers girls in grades 3–8 to build confidence, resilience, and healthy habits through running and life-skills curriculum. Their programs teach girls to believe in themselves while staying active and connected to their feelings and goals.

The Sneaker Soirée is a dinner and auction fundraiser that helps keep these life-changing programs accessible to all girls, providing scholarships, running shoes, and program support. Wear fun, cocktail attire with your favorite sneakers, invite your friends and enjoy a fun-filled, inspiring evening.

Learn more

Edmonds Rotary Oktoberfest

Friday, Sept. 19 from 3–10 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 20 from noon–10 p.m

The Rotary Club of Edmonds brings fun for all ages with its annual Oktoberfest Family Festival, held at Edmonds Civic Park (6th & Sprague). Attendees can enjoy live music, food vendors and a beer garden ($10 admission), a lively Kids’ Korner and a festive Pet Parade. Proceeds support the Rotary’s Beyond the fun, the event proceeds go directly to local nonprofits and community service organizations supported by the Rotary Club of Edmonds.

Learn more

Resources for Families

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Sno-Isle Libraries: Back to School Toolkit

Sno-Isle Libraries offers a treasure trove of free, easy-to-access tools to support students with a FREE library card. Connect to online tutoring in English and Spanish, research tools, eBooks, audiobooks, and more, it’s all here to help students start the school year strong.

Learn more

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent hike or outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting, or curled up with a good book and some tea.