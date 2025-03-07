2025 DeMiero Jazz Festival kicks off at Edmonds College

The annual DeMiero Jazz Festival returns this week in a new venue — Edmonds College.

Now in its 49th year, the festival has been providing developing musicians with an opportunity to learn, perform and celebrate music from recognized jazz greats in a non-competitive atmosphere. Over the years, thousands have attended the event to learn from dedicated professional artists, clinicians and teachers.

Previously held in a mix of downtown Edmonds locations, this year’s daytime activities are running at various places on the Edmonds College campus (see map and schedule here). Daytime performances and workshops provide the opportunity for student vocal groups from area schools to both show off their skills and receive instruction from jazz masters on honing and polishing their techniques.

Daytime events are free, and jazz fans are encouraged to attend and experience the talent and hard work put in by the students and their instructors.

Among the student performers are the Edmonds-Woodway High School Mello-Aires directed by Charlotte Reese and – for their DeMiero festival performance – coached by jazz great Dee Daniels.

The nonprofit DeMiero Jazz Festival’s mission is to inspire young people to develop life skills through the music of jazz. It’s main event is the annual, non-competitive jazz festival. Begun 49 years ago by the late Frank DeMiero, the program’s goal is to provide a supportive atmosphere in which students and teachers could learn about jazz, practice performance skills, instill a positive attitude and strive to do their best.

“This year’s festival will have a few bittersweet notes as we mourn the loss of our beloved leader, mentor, and captain of our ship, the remarkable Frank DeMiero,” said festival Artistic Director Kim Nazarian. “His vision and legacy will live on in the mission of this festival as we continue to bring people together in harmony.”

The Friday evening performance begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. This year’s performers include the Soundstation Choir directed by Jeff Horenstein and the DeMiero Jazz Fest Combo featuring Chris McCarthy on piano, Michael Glynn on bass, Christopher Brown on drums and Jake Bergevin on trumpet. Also performing is the LHR Project, a vocal collective paying tribute to the brilliance of Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, and combining the talents of Mark Kibble of the internationally praised a cappella combo Take 6, and the Manhattan Transfer’s Trist Curless and Janis Siegel.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.