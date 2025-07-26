2025 Lynnwood Chamber Community & Leadership Award finalists announced

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for its 2025 Community & Leadership Awards aimed at recognizing professionals, philanthropists, innovators and the best businesses and community leaders in Lynnwood.
The black tie gala celebrating nominees and winners is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SW.
Individual tickets range from $195 to $225, and tables can be reserved at group rates. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
The following individuals, businesses and organizations were nominated for accomplishments and community contributions.
Outstanding community service
- Julieta Altamirano- Crosby: Snohomish County Public Utilities District commissioner, former Lynnwood city councilmember
- State Rep. Lauren Davis
- Joel Feldman: Volunteers of America Western Washington
- Christine Frizzell: Lynnwood mayor
- David Kleitsch: Former Economic Development Director, city of Lynnwood
- Cole Langdon: Lynnwood Police Chief
- Shannon Tysland: CEO and founder, Experience Momentum
- Wally Webster: President and founder, ACCESS Project, community leader.
Outstanding businesswoman:
- Cherolyn Dewan: Store Manager, JCPenney Alderwood Mall
- Olympia Edwards: CEO, Project Girl Mentoring
- Asha Hussain: Owner, time 4 Kidz
- Barbara Kilmain: Community Manager, Alderwood Court Senior Affordable Apartments
- Tracy Moshinsky: Accountant, James Russell PLCC
- Teresa Wippel: Founder and CEO, My Neighborhood News Network
Outstanding businessman:
- Jeff Boyer: Jeff Uncooked, wine curator
- Federick Brooks: Owner of Sound Sports Performance and Training
- Tony Curran & Aaron Parrot: Owners of The Original Mini Barns
- Chip Peterson: Executive Director at Hilton Garden Inn Lynnwood.
- Rey Suarez: VP branch and sales manager, 1st Security Bank, Lynnwood Food Bank.
Outstanding independent business:
- B. Thai Cuisine
- Just Chill
- Lynnwood Animal Hospital
- Peace of Mind Brewing
- Seattle Shade & Awning
- Sout Sports Performance
- Temple Distilling Company
- Vaughn’s Teaching Farm
Outstanding innovation:
- The District
- Kongsberg Underwater Technology, Inc.
- Lynnwood Today (My Neighborhood News Network)
- Partner Therapeutics
- Rolife
- StretchLab
Outstanding new business (two years or less):
- Cintas Lynnwood
- Dulceria El Chavito
- Generator Supercenter
- Hero Ace Hardware
- The Lash & Wax Boutique
Outstanding new professional (two years or less in current profession):
- Brian King: FastSigns Lynnwood
- Isadora Ludy: General Manager, Fogo de Chão
- ‘Ilisa Tokoma’ata: Real Estate Broker, Best Choice Realty
- Sumin Yu: Owner and manager, Kazoku
Outstanding philanthropist:
- Chick-Fil-A Lynnwood Center
- Experience Momentum
- Heritage Bank
- Lexus of Seattle
- Mr. Kleen/76 Stations
- Rosario Reyes
Outstanding nonprofit:
- Bella’s Voice
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County
- Clothes for Kids
- Foundation for Edmonds School District
- Holly House for Kids
- The House of Wisdom
- Lynnwood Food Bank
- Lynnwood Parks & Recreation Foundation
- Next Step Pregnancy Services
- Support 7
- Victim Support Services
- Work Opportunities
Outstanding business:
- Alderwood Mall
- Alderwood Auto Repair
- American Water Damage Restoration
- Anywhere But Here Travel
- Destinations Lynnwood
- Edmonds College
- Fogo de Chao
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Ignite Your Champions
- Innovative HVAC LLC
- Kustom
