2025 Lynnwood Chamber Community & Leadership Award finalists announced

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce announced the finalists for its 2025 Community & Leadership Awards aimed at recognizing professionals, philanthropists, innovators and the best businesses and community leaders in Lynnwood.

The black tie gala celebrating nominees and winners is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center: 3711 196th St. SW.

Individual tickets range from $195 to $225, and tables can be reserved at group rates. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Visit the chamber’s website to register and learn more.

The following individuals, businesses and organizations were nominated for accomplishments and community contributions.

Outstanding community service

Julieta Altamirano- Crosby: Snohomish County Public Utilities District commissioner, former Lynnwood city councilmember

State Rep. Lauren Davis

Joel Feldman: Volunteers of America Western Washington

Christine Frizzell: Lynnwood mayor

David Kleitsch: Former Economic Development Director, city of Lynnwood

Cole Langdon: Lynnwood Police Chief

Shannon Tysland: CEO and founder, Experience Momentum

Wally Webster: President and founder, ACCESS Project, community leader.

Outstanding businesswoman:

Cherolyn Dewan: Store Manager, JCPenney Alderwood Mall

Olympia Edwards: CEO, Project Girl Mentoring

Asha Hussain: Owner, time 4 Kidz

Barbara Kilmain: Community Manager, Alderwood Court Senior Affordable Apartments

Tracy Moshinsky: Accountant, James Russell PLCC

Teresa Wippel: Founder and CEO, My Neighborhood News Network

Outstanding businessman:

Jeff Boyer: Jeff Uncooked, wine curator

Federick Brooks: Owner of Sound Sports Performance and Training

Tony Curran & Aaron Parrot: Owners of The Original Mini Barns

Chip Peterson: Executive Director at Hilton Garden Inn Lynnwood.

Rey Suarez: VP branch and sales manager, 1st Security Bank, Lynnwood Food Bank.

Outstanding independent business:

B. Thai Cuisine

Just Chill

Lynnwood Animal Hospital

Peace of Mind Brewing

Seattle Shade & Awning

Sout Sports Performance

Temple Distilling Company

Vaughn’s Teaching Farm

Outstanding innovation:

The District

Kongsberg Underwater Technology, Inc.

Lynnwood Today (My Neighborhood News Network)

Partner Therapeutics

Rolife

StretchLab

Outstanding new business (two years or less):

Cintas Lynnwood

Dulceria El Chavito

Generator Supercenter

Hero Ace Hardware

The Lash & Wax Boutique

Outstanding new professional (two years or less in current profession):

Brian King: FastSigns Lynnwood

Isadora Ludy: General Manager, Fogo de Chão

‘Ilisa Tokoma’ata: Real Estate Broker, Best Choice Realty

Sumin Yu: Owner and manager, Kazoku

Outstanding philanthropist:

Chick-Fil-A Lynnwood Center

Experience Momentum

Heritage Bank

Lexus of Seattle

Mr. Kleen/76 Stations

Rosario Reyes

Outstanding nonprofit:

Bella’s Voice

Boys & Girls Clubs of Snohomish County

Clothes for Kids

Foundation for Edmonds School District

Holly House for Kids

The House of Wisdom

Lynnwood Food Bank

Lynnwood Parks & Recreation Foundation

Next Step Pregnancy Services

Support 7

Victim Support Services

Work Opportunities

Outstanding business:

Alderwood Mall

Alderwood Auto Repair

American Water Damage Restoration

Anywhere But Here Travel

Destinations Lynnwood

Edmonds College

Fogo de Chao

Hilton Garden Inn

Ignite Your Champions

Innovative HVAC LLC

Kustom

