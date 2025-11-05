2025 Lynnwood General Election results: Hurst edging Frizzell in mayor’s race, Binda trails Owings

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst was leading incumbent mayor Christine Frizzell in early returns released Tuesday night from the Snohomish County Elections Office.

In other results, incumbent Derica Escamilla was ahead in the Position 1 City Council race against challenger Dio Boucsieguez and Isabel Mata was outpacing Ki Seung Cho for the Council Position 2 open seat. Newcomer Bryce Owings was leading incumbent Josh Binda for Position 3 and incumbent Robert Leutwyler was ahead of newcomer Mpiima Mugambe for Position 5.

Lynnwood Mayor

Lynnwood City Councilmember George Hurst, in a rematch against incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell, pulled ahead in early returns Tuesday night with 2,766 votes (51.48%) to Frizzell’s 2,582 (48%).

After his 2015 election to the City Council, Hurst ran for Mayor in 2017. Frizzell joined the council the same year, later securing the mayoral seat over Hurst in 2021.

“I think people, obviously, people wanted to change, because not only have they given me a majority, but other council positions,” Hurst said Tuesday night.” He said he was grateful for the people who voted for him and that he is looking forward to the work ahead. “There’s things that need to be changed. You know, we’ve got a budget crisis. I think we need to let the employees get back into a better work environment.”

Lynnwood City Council Position 1

Incumbent Lynnwood City Councilmember was on track to retain her Position 1 Lynnwood City Council seat, taking 3,067 votes (58%) over her opponent Dio Boucsieguez, who had 2,167 (41%).

The Lynnwood City Council appointed Escamilla in July 2024 after the resignation of former Councilmember Shirley Sutton. Her opponent, Boucsieguez, also ran for Council in 2019 and applied to fill a vacant seat after former Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby resigned. This was preceded by an unsuccessful 2018 run for state representative in Washington’s 32nd District.

“I’m deeply honored by the trust our community has placed in me,” Escamilla said in a statement. “This campaign was built on safety, authenticity, and compassion and tonight’s win belongs to all of us who believe in a Lynnwood where everyone is seen, heard, and safe. I’m ready to get to work, to lead with transparency and integrity, and to make sure every voice in our city is represented.”

Boucsieguez did not immediately respond to requests for a statement.

Lynnwood City Council Position 2

Isabel Mata was leading Ki Seung Cho to replace Councilmember Patrick Decker for Position 2 on the Lynnwood City Council. Mata held 2,653 votes (50%), 22 votes over Cho’s 2,631 (49%).

Elected in 2021, Decker chose not to seek r-election, instead pursuing a Snohomish County Charter Commission seat.

“I am feeling excited and nervous and all of the emotions,” Mata said in a statement Tuesday night. It is too close to call, but I feel optimistic that the voters in Lynwood align with what I’m hoping to do on the council, that they want to make Lynwood more safe, caring and inclusive. I think that 22 vote lead is gonna continue to grow.”

In a statement Tuesday night, Cho said: “The race for Lynnwood City Council Position 2 remains exceptionally close. As of now, no definitive result has been determined. We are actively monitoring the ongoing ballot count and will release an official statement when additional ballots are processed and the results become clearer.”

Lynnwood City Council Position 3

Bryce Owings was on track to take incumbent Josh Binda’s Position 3 Lynnwood City Council seat, In early returns, Owings had 2,953 votes (56%)compared to Binda’s 2,248 (42%).

Binda was elected in 2021.

Neither candidate immediately responded to requests for a statement.

Lynnwood City Council Position 5

Councilmember Robert Leutwyler received 3,288 votes (62%) to lead Mpiima Mugambe, who had 1,942 (36.9%) for Position 5 on the Lynnwood City Council.

The City Council appointed Leutwyler in March after the resignation of former City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby. Leutwyler also unsuccessfully ran for Council against Altamirano-Crosby in 2023.

“I’m really, just really appreciative of everyone who took the time to vote, appreciative of the support I received, and I really want to recognize everyone who stepped up to run this year,” Leutwyler said Tuesday night. “It’s really hard to put yourself out there, but our democracy needs people from the community putting themselves out there to run for public office. So I wanted to congratulate and thank everyone who ran this year.”

Mugambe did not immediately respond to requests for a statement.

Edmonds School Board of Directors

In the only contested position on the Edmonds School Board of Directors, District 4 appointed incumbent Thom Garrard had a large lead over challenger Jason Moore, earning 19,184 votes (69%) to 8,408 votes (30%) for Moore.

District 2 Board incumbent Keith Smith was running unopposed.

In the race for South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue RFA Board, incumbent Jim Kenny (81%) was leading challenger Zoe Pilgrim-Placey (18%) for District 5. For Commissioner District 2 — an open seat — Joseph Wankelman (64%) was leading Harmony Crawford (34%). District 3 Commissioner Mark Laurence was running unopposed.

For Hospital District 2, incumbent Position 2 Commissioner Bob Knoles was running unopposed.

For Snohomish County Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 2, Tam Bui had a narrow lead over Karen Moore (51% to 49%) for Judge Position 1.

Those leading for election to the Charter Review Commission, County Council District 3, were Janelle Cass, Patrick Decker and David Preston.

Vote totals will continue to be released daily as more mail-in ballots are counted.

Voter turnout was at 23.26% for Lynnwood as of Nov. 4.

View countywide election results here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.