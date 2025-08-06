2025 Lynnwood primary election results: Newcomer Bryce Owings leads incumbent Josh Binda in early returns

NOTE: This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Incumbent Derica Escamilla and newcomer Bryce Owings pulled ahead of incumbent Josh Binda in the Lynnwood City Council’s two primary election races in early returns Tuesday night, with Escamilla taking the lead in the Position 1 race with 45.5% of the vote and Owings for Position 3 with 35.95%.

Dio Boucsieguez trailed in second for Position 1 at 36% of votes, and Brandon Kimmel following with 18%.

For Position 3, Binda was the runner-up by a narrow margin over his opponent — receiving 31.73% of the vote compared to challenger Tyler Hall at 31.70%.

Initial results were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be updated every weekday at 4 p.m. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

The 2025 general election is Nov. 4. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 16.

Results from other local races and candidate information can be found on the Lynnwood Today Election 2025 page.

