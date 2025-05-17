Looking for Pride Month plans in Lynnwood? Here’s where to celebrate

Members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies alike are invited to celebrate Pride Month in Lynnwood this year with several events bringing festivities and fun for all.

The City of Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Library, and local businesses and organizations are among those welcoming all for a month of celebration. Here’s what’s happening and what you should know about pride celebrations in Lynnwood this year:

June 1: Lynnwood Pride Kick-Off

Noon – 3 p.m.

Wilcox Park, 5215 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood Pride is a local non-profit organization with the goal of making a safe and supportive place for members of the LGBTQ+ community and their families and allies, according to a press release from the organization. The folks at Lynnwood Pride are gearing up for another year of pride celebrations, the first being the Pride Kick-Off. The event is set to start Pride Month with a day full of “music, dancing and fun.”

Visit the Lynnwood Pride Facebook page for more information.

June 2: City of Lynnwood Pride Flag Raising

12:30 p.m.

Lynnwood City Hall, 19144th Ave. W.

The City of Lynnwood invites all to join as city staff raise a pride flag outside City Hall in honor of Pride Month.

June 6: Around the Table LGBTQ+ Game Night

6-9 p.m.

Around the Table Board Game Pub, 7600 196th St. S.W. #300.

Around the Table Board Game Pub is “Lynnwood’s premier game store and hangout for game lovers of all ages,” their website reads. The pub is opening its doors to both members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies for an LGBTQ+ tabletop gaming night. Along with a plethora of games, the pub also has 17 taps of beer, cider and locally made drinks.

“Come connect with others in a safe and welcoming space, and let’s have some fun!” the website says. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

June 7: Lynnwood Pride festival and concert

Noon – 6 p.m.

Lynnwood Transit Center, 20100 48th Ave. W.

Lynnwood’s largest pride celebration is back for another year, this time near the city’s new light rail station. Lynnwood Pride organizers Charlette LeFebre and Philip Lipson, Lynnwood City Councilmember Derica Escamilla and city council candidate Isabel Mata are set to speak at the event, according to a press release.

The event will include live music by Emerald City Cats, a Seattle-based band. It’s anticipated that there will be over 50 exhibitors and vendors present. The event is free for all ages and open to the public.

Visit the Lynnwood Pride Facebook page for more information.

June 18: Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Pride Trivia and Adult Pride Night

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, 6210 200th St. S.W.

Pride Trivia Night: 6:30-8:3o p.m. Registration begins at 6 p.m.

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate is hosting a pride trivia night, with two rounds at an hour each. Each round is $10.

Adult Pride Night: 8:30 -11 p.m.

Ages 18 and older only. Admission is $15. Visit Lynnwood Bowl and Skate’s Instagram page for more information.

June 20: Lynnwood Bowl and Skate Pride Skate (all ages)

Lynnwood Bowl and Skate, 6210 200th St. S.W.

7:30 p.m. – midnight

Admission is $18. Music provided by DJ Yeeindae. Visit Lynnwood Bowl and Skate’s Instagram page for more information.

June 24 and 25: Lynnwood Library Pride Family Story Time

6:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 24 and 10-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 25

Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.

Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting Pride Month events throughout the library system in June. In Lynnwood, families can join Adrianna for Pride story time to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes together. A play time is set to follow. The event is geared toward toddlers and preschool-aged children. Space is limited and doors will be closed if capacity is reached.

Visit the Sno-Isle Library event page for more information and a full list of library pride events.

June 29: Trinity Lutheran Church Pride Worship

10 a.m.

Lynnwood Trinity Lutheran Church, 66215 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church welcomes the community for a “unique and exciting worship service celebrating Pride,” their website says. The church will also have a booth at Lynnwood Pride.

Visit the church’s website for more information.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.