212th Street and 52nd Avenue to be closed for light rail paving work Sept. 6-7

Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to close two streets — 212th Street Southwest and 52nd Avenue West — at separate times on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 6-7 to complete paving work. There will be flaggers to assist pedestrians and buses. Detours will be provided (see maps).

The closures will occur at different times to better accommodate the public. On each day: 212th Street Southwest will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to noon and 52nd Avenue West will remain open during this time. Then, 52nd Aveenue West will close from noon-5 p.m., with 212th Street Southwest remaining open.