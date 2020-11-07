212th Street SW closure planned for Sound Transit night work Nov. 9-10

Sound Transit’s contractor plans to close 212th Street Southwest overnight on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 9-10, to deliver and set girders for the Lynnwood Link Extension trackway. This work will include large trucks hauling material, and cranes to install the girders.

Girders are the cross sections that go from column to column to form the trackway.

The work will run from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. both nights. It will take place along 212th Street Southwest, west of the 52nd Avenue West intersection between 54th Avenue West and the I-5 overpass. There will be a detour in place (see map).

Noise blankets will be used where needed to help minimize noise, and flaggers will be present. Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.